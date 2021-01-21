Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DDB Chicago Accused Of 'Bait And Switch' Over $4B Contract

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- A New York marketing company claimed Wednesday that Chicago-based advertising agency DDB owes it $100 million after failing to deliver on its promise to steer subcontract work in the marketer's direction once DDB won a $4 billion advertising contract with the U.S. Army.

New York-based Hero Group Inc.'s federal court complaint accuses DDB Chicago Inc. of pulling a "classic bait and switch" scheme in which DDB promised to give the minority-owned small business a significant chunk of subcontracting work in exchange for its help in securing the 10-year Army contract but then failed to name it as an official subcontractor and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!