DDB Chicago Accused Of 'Bait And Switch' Over $4B Contract

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- A New York marketing company claimed Wednesday that Chicago-based advertising agency DDB owes it $100 million after failing to deliver on its promise to steer subcontract work in the marketer's direction once DDB won a $4 billion advertising contract with the U.S. Army. New York-based Hero Group Inc.'s federal court complaint accuses DDB Chicago Inc. of pulling a "classic bait and switch" scheme in which DDB promised to give the minority-owned small business a significant chunk of subcontracting work in exchange for its help in securing the 10-year Army contract but then failed to name it as an official subcontractor and...

