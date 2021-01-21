Legislative Fixes For Union Pension Crisis Within Reach

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- Congressional legislation introduced Thursday that aims to solve the multibillion-dollar funding crisis threatening union retirees' pensions has a shot at passing this year after several administrations' worth of negotiations, experts told Law360. They anticipate that the proposal, which would make it easier for struggling union pension plans to receive government assistance, will gain the Senate support needed to put it over the finish line by the end of 2021. "Clearly, with the Democratic control in the Senate, that makes it a lot easier," said Timothy Lynch, a senior director at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP who monitors legislative trends and developments....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS