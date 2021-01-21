Florio Perrucci Settles Malpractice Suit Over Severed Leg Row

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- Florio Perrucci has settled a malpractice suit with State National Insurance Co. for an undisclosed sum over allegations that the law firm dropped the ball in defending state agencies in a suit brought by a woman who lost her leg in a multivehicle collision. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo signed off on a one-page order administratively terminating the case Thursday, noting that Florio Perrucci Steinhardt & Cappelli LLC and two of its attorneys have settled the case with the insurer. Counsel for all parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the settlement terms Thursday. According to the...

