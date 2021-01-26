Revisiting Klobuchar's Crucial Antitrust Reform Proposals

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 3:11 PM EST) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., played a prominent role in the inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Given the new Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate, Klobuchar just announced that she will be introducing new antitrust legislation in the near future.[1] So, now would be a good time to dust off the antitrust reform proposals authored by Klobuchar, which have languished in Congress for the past several years. In January 2019, Klobuchar introduced S. 307, the Consolidation Prevention and Competition Promotion Act of 2019. In March 2020, Klobuchar introduced S. 3426, the Anticompetitive Exclusionary Conduct Prevention Act...

