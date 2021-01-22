GE Hits 4 Major Railroad Cos. With Antitrust Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- General Electric has accused four major American railway companies of fixing rail fuel surcharges for rail freight transport for five years in order to reap billions of dollars in profits. The 50-page antitrust complaint, filed Wednesday in Georgia federal court, claims BNSF Railway, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and Union Pacific Railroad Co. conspired to hike the surcharges from July 1, 2003, to Dec. 31, 2008, for shipments of raw materials and finished products. General Electric said the conspiracy has allowed the railway companies to restrain competitors in the world of rate-unregulated rail freight transportation services. According to the suit,...

