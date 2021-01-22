Biotech Co. Vows Corporate Reforms To End Securities Suits

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 11:59 AM EST) -- Shareholders behind litigation in three states accusing Acer Therapeutics Inc. of misrepresenting the potential for a U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval settled their lawsuits against the Massachusetts-based company in exchange for a slate of corporate reforms designed to improve its public disclosures, according to a Thursday filing. The proposed deal, filed in Massachusetts federal court before U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr., also calls for Acer to pay $500,000 in attorneys fees and incentive awards to plaintiffs. "Given the obstacles and uncertainties inherent in this complex litigation, the proposed settlement is a very good result and is unquestionably superior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS