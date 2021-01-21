Court Questions NFL Insurers' Bid For Concussion Docs

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 11:13 PM EST) -- New York appellate judges were skeptical Thursday that a group of the NFL's insurers should get access to privileged documents from the concussion litigation which they say are necessary to evaluate the legal strategy and the class settlement that's expected to pay out more than $1 billion, as the league seeks to recoup defense and settlement costs. A group of insurers appealed to the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division seeking to overturn a court order denying their discovery requests for documents related to the league's evaluation of its liability and the reasonableness of the massive uncapped class settlement, including documents...

