New Lead Plaintiff Seeks Cert. In Allergan Investor Action

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 10:18 PM EST) -- Investors in pharmaceutical company Allergan PLC urged a New York federal judge Thursday to grant class certification in their suit alleging the company failed to properly disclose a "serious and known link" between the company's breast implants and a rare form of cancer. Lead plaintiff DeKalb County Pension Fund and the proposed investor class told U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon that the action is "well-suited for class certification," emphasizing that the institutional investor lead plaintiff "stands in precisely the same position as other purchasers of Allergan's securities during the Class Period, and its claims are typical of the Class." The precise...

