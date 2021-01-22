NJ Judge Probes Casino Officials' Control In Ex-GC's Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 3:03 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday questioned whether two members of an Atlantic City casino's audit committee had control over its former general counsel in weighing their bid to escape the lawyer's whistleblower suit alleging she was fired for objecting to the submission of false information to state regulators. During a phone hearing on the dismissal motion from audit committee members Cory Morowitz and Fred DeVesa, Superior Court Judge Stanley L. Bergman Jr. said the question that "lights my light bulb" is whether they had the ability to directly or indirectly control Loretta Pickus, a former senior vice president of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS