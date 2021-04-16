Oakland, Calif. To Tighten E-Scooter Rules In ADA Suit Deal

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Oakland, California, will tighten its regulations governing e-scooter operations under a court-approved settlement that ends an Americans with Disabilities Act proposed class action alleging the city's lax enforcement of e-scooters has endangered pedestrians, particularly disabled individuals. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Thursday signed off on a settlement in which the city of Oakland agreed to improve certain rules in the city's dockless scooter share program in response to allegations that it wasn't doing enough to protect disabled persons from e-scooters being haphazardly strewn about the city. Lead plaintiff Dee Ann Evans, who is legally blind, launched the proposed class action...

