Simpson-Led Blackstone Nabs Stake In $1.6B Portfolio

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- Blackstone REIT, led by Simpson Thacher, picked up a majority stake in a $1.6 billion, 71-property group of assets from LBA Logistics, according to a Friday statement. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. purchased a roughly 60% stake in the portfolio, which consists of about 9.5 million square feet of space. LBA is retaining a minority stake in the properties, most of which are located in California and Washington State, according to the companies. "This transaction represents a compelling opportunity to acquire high-quality last mile industrial assets on behalf of our BREIT investors … and this acquisition illustrates BREIT's continued momentum...

