User Fights To Keep Twitter In Phone Number Privacy Suit

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- A Twitter user urged a Washington federal judge not to let the social media platform slip out of a proposed class action accusing it of fraudulently obtaining users' phone numbers, saying a state law forbids the manner in which Twitter used the data. Named plaintiff Darlin Gray alleged in September that Twitter violated Washington privacy statutes when it obtained her phone number and other state residents' numbers and allowed advertisers to access them. The suit says a violation of Washington statute RCW 9.26A.140 — which makes it illegal to obtain a phone number through fraudulent, deceptive or false means — became...

