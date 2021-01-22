Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC Wins $120M Judgment In Sanctuary Belize Scam Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has won a Maryland district court's approval of a final $120.2 million judgment against the operators of the purported luxury Sanctuary Belize development, which the FTC says swindled American consumers in the largest offshore real estate scam ever targeted by the commission.

U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte has entered final orders in the FTC's suit against three primary individual defendants who ran the Sanctuary Belize operation, Andris Pukke, Peter Baker and Luke Chadwick, that permanently bans them and their related companies from participating in any real estate or telemarketing businesses, the FTC said Thursday.

The January...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!