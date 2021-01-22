FTC Wins $120M Judgment In Sanctuary Belize Scam Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has won a Maryland district court's approval of a final $120.2 million judgment against the operators of the purported luxury Sanctuary Belize development, which the FTC says swindled American consumers in the largest offshore real estate scam ever targeted by the commission. U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte has entered final orders in the FTC's suit against three primary individual defendants who ran the Sanctuary Belize operation, Andris Pukke, Peter Baker and Luke Chadwick, that permanently bans them and their related companies from participating in any real estate or telemarketing businesses, the FTC said Thursday. The January...

