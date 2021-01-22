Xerox Spinoff Fights Cert. Of 'Lawyer-Driven' Investor Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- A Xerox spinoff on Friday urged a New Jersey federal court to toss a class certification bid in a suit over the company's purported misrepresentations to shareholders, arguing that the proposed class representatives have "ceded control" of the case to their lawyers at Bernstein Liebhard LLP and Thornton Law Firm LLP. Given that alleged lack of control, Conduent Inc. said the investors can't adequately represent the proposed class and thus fail to meet the "adequacy" requirement for Rule 23 certification to pursue claims that the business kept shareholders in the dark about issues with a vendor's performance and the company's outdated...

