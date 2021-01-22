EPA Seeks To Freeze All Litigation Over Trump-Era Rules

Law360 (January 22, 2021, 10:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to pause all litigation over regulations issued under former President Donald Trump, writing in a letter that the agency's new administration would be reviewing the underlying rules. On his first day in office, President Joe Biden directed all federal agencies and executive departments to immediately review and "take appropriate action to address" any regulations or other executive actions enacted by the Trump administration "that were harmful to public health, damaging to the environment, unsupported by the best available science, or otherwise not in the national interest." The EPA...

