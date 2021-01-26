Atty Accused Of Watching Porn At Work Against Dropping Suit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:54 PM EST) -- An attorney facing allegations that he watched pornographic videos of himself while at work urged a New York federal court on Tuesday not to sign off on a voluntary dismissal of the sexual harassment suit, arguing that discovery in the case is not complete. Raymond J. Iaia said that because plaintiff Andra Korajkic has yet to produce digital copies of certain photographs and other materials that were already produced as hard copies, the Southern District of New York should hold off on a voluntary dismissal involving Korajkic — a former associate with Sobo & Sobo LLP — and the firm, according...

