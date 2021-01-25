Real Estate Rumors: Bomnin Automotive, DMG, Time Equities

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- Bomnin Automotive Group has picked up a former auto dealership in Pinecrest, Florida, for $7.3 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The deal is for 8525 S. Dixie Highway, an 8,000-square-foot building that was formerly known as South Miami Mitsubishi, and the seller is investor James Burgin Jr., according to the report. DMG Investments has landed $32.5 million in financing for a student housing project close to the State University of New York at Buffalo campus, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The loan from ACRES Capital is for Auden Buffalo, which is slated to have 154 residential units and is...

