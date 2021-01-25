Luckin Investors Slam Exit Bids In Suit Over 'Massive' Fraud

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- Investors in Chinese-based coffee chain Luckin Coffee urged a New York federal judge not to toss its proposed class action that alleges the company used "sham transactions" to fake hundreds of millions of dollars in sales, perpetrating "massive undisclosed fraud." Lead plaintiffs Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden and Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension & Relief Fund asked the judge Friday to deny dismissal bids from Luckin and its underwriters and to keep their claims that the company's negligence and misinformation caused its stock to plunge following news of the fabricated sales. "This case arises from an admitted fraud committed by Luckin and its...

