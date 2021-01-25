Cook County Wants Wells Fargo 'Consultant' Info In Bias Suit

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- Cook County, Illinois, has said Wells Fargo must produce information about its retention of the county's former chief financial officer and comptroller as "consultants" in its suit accusing the bank of targeting minority borrowers with predatory lending practices, saying that in such high-level positions they were once privy to privileged communication. Wells Fargo is asserting work product protection to communications with these former county officials, so they must establish that they're consultants and not merely fact witnesses, Cook County, which is home to Chicago, told an Illinois federal judge Friday. It wants the court to order the bank to produce all...

