NY Judge Calls For New Discovery After Steinmetz Conviction

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge is seeking more information after billionaire investor George Soros urged him to dismiss Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz's 2017 sabotage lawsuit against him, in light of Steinmetz's Friday conviction for bribery in Swiss criminal court.

U.S. District Judge John F. Keenan's Monday order requesting discovery came one day after Soros and his Open Society Foundations submitted a letter to the court saying that Steinmetz has now been convicted of bribing Guinean officials to obtain mining rights for his company BSG Resources Ltd., the "same conduct at issue in this proceeding" and the "basis" for Soros' motion to...

