Candy Co. Faces Trial In Undocumented Workers' Bias Suit

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge said a jury should decide whether undocumented immigrants who claimed anti-Mexican bias got them fired faced unlawful discrimination, declining to hand wins to the ex-employees or the candy company they worked for. U.S. District Judge Nelson Roman on Friday rejected summary judgment motions from both H2 Candy & Nuts Inc. and former employees Sonia Garcia Mestizo and Maura Amastal, saying the workers' discrimination and retaliation claims were best left to a jury. Judge Roman found the parties couldn't agree on the facts underlying the case. The dispute arose when the two plaintiffs and their five co-workers,...

