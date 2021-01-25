Casino's Arb. Pact Too One-Sided To Be Enforced, Judge Says

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 3:31 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge handed a riverboat casino's former employees a victory in their fight to keep a proposed ERISA class action in court, ruling Monday that the arbitration provision in Casino Queen's employee stock ownership plan is invalid. If Casino Queen's board of directors wanted the arbitration provision they added to the company's ESOP in 2018 to be valid, they needed to offer some sort of benefit or compromise to the workers being bound by that clause, U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan wrote in his opinion denying the board's motion to compel arbitration. Because they didn't offer such consideration —...

