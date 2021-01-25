Authors Sue McGraw Hill Over Textbook Royalties

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- A proposed class of textbook authors is suing McGraw Hill in New York federal court over allegations that the publisher deprived them of royalties by "artificially redefining" the contractual amount it must pay for selling electronic versions of their textbooks. In a new lawsuit filed Friday, a trio of authors said McGraw Hill used to pay royalties on the "entirety of revenues" of their textbooks sold on the publisher's "Connect" online platform, which launched in 2009 and was a "replacement" for paper textbooks, they said. But recently, the authors said McGraw Hill "unilaterally" decided it would only pay royalties on what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS