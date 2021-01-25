Judge OKs Hy-Vee's $20M Data Breach Settlement

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday gave his blessing to a settlement between Hy-Vee Inc. and a class of customers who alleged that the grocery chain's lax security systems allowed cyberthieves to steal millions of credit card numbers. The order granting preliminary approval gives a team from Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP permission to begin notifying a nationwide class of as many as 5.3 million customers. The agreement presented to Judge Michael H. Mihm earlier this month offers no concrete settlement fund for even distribution across all class members. Instead, Hy-Vee customers whose credit card information was stolen in a...

