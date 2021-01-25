'Mountain Of Evasiveness' Lands Texas Atty $150K Sanction

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- A "mountain of evasiveness" and "numerous outright lies" prompted a state district judge in Texas to sanction an attorney and his client for bringing a baseless lawsuit in a dispute over a restaurant lease, ordering they be jointly and severally sanctioned $150,000 for the litigation. Fort Bend District Judge R. O'Neil Williams issued the order late Friday, granting a request from Peterson New Territory Investors LP to sanction attorney Paul B. Rosen and his client Gen Fu Zhang. Zhang's lawsuit was "premised on a series of demonstrably false claims, and it was filed to harass Peterson and to unnecessarily delay the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS