Bostock Rips Into Judge For Rejecting Claim In Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- The municipal worker who convinced the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that federal law forbids workplace bias based on sexual orientation and gender identity said Monday that a Georgia federal judge erred by refusing to let him add a retaliation claim to his case. Gerald Bostock accused U.S. Magistrate Judge Walter Johnson of making "elaborate suppositions" and overstepping his authority when he denied Bostock's November request to file a third amendment to his complaint against Georgia's Clayton County. Bostock sought to add a retaliation claim against his former supervisor, Clayton County Juvenile Court Chief Judge Steven Teske. "That the magistrate judge...

