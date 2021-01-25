9th Circ. Denies Insurer's Bid To Strike SLAPP Claim

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 7:11 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed Monday a lower court's decision to deny an Illinois insurance company's bid to toss an engineering firm's bad faith counterclaim under California's anti-SLAPP law, finding that the counterclaim is a product of a coverage dispute and is therefore not protected by the statute. In a five-page unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled that RLI Insurance Co.'s attempt to ax the counterclaim in a suit over San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower could not be granted because Langan Engineering Co.'s counterclaim cannot be subject to an anti-SLAPP motion. "Because Langan's bad faith counterclaim does not arise from protected...

