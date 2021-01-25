White House Hints Biden May Keep Chinese Tech Trade Limits

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 7:14 PM EST) -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday hinted that the Biden administration may keep the Trump administration's restrictions on trade with foreign entities that are believed to support the Chinese military, saying the issue was under review as part of a broader effort to "play a better defense." At her daily press briefing, Psaki said technology is at the heart of the U.S. and China's competition, with China doing "whatever it takes" to gain an advantage, including stealing American intellectual property and engaging in industrial espionage. She said the U.S. has to hold China accountable for its illegal practices and...

