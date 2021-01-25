Ex-LA Councilman Sentenced To 14 Months For Lying To Feds

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison and fined $15,000 by a federal judge after he admitted to lying to investigators about accepting thousands in cash, a lavish Las Vegas trip and prostitution services from a businessperson. U.S. District Judge John F. Walter said that Englander undertook an "elaborate and clandestine scheme" and that "justice [was] owed to society" while rejecting his request for probation without jail time, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch Englander leaves a federal courthouse in Los...

