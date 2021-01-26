Next TCPA Ruling Is Unlikely To End Autodialer Saga

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- After a difficult 2020, the first half of January 2021 has reminded us in stark terms that the close of one difficult chapter does not guarantee the next one will be better. Businesses expecting the demise of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's robocall restriction should take note. The recent change of control in the U.S. Senate could mean that any end to the restriction's terrible reign is short-lived. If not careful, its next chapter may introduce an even worse Frankenstein's monster. The End of an Era? On Dec. 8, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court heard argument in Facebook Inc. v. Duguid,...

