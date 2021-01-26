Dominican Broadcaster Claims Rights "Trampled" In MLB Arb.

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- A Dominican media company wants the Second Circuit to review a New York federal judge's decision to confirm a more than $6 million award to Major League Baseball in a dispute over broadcasting rights, claiming the tribunal "trampled on" its rights to due process. Corporación de Televisión y Microonda Rafa SA, also known as Telemicro, urged the appellate court to reverse the award in a brief filed Monday, arguing that the process for selecting an arbitrator in the underlying American Arbitration Association proceeding was not fair, and that arbitrator Stephen Strick wrongly saddled Telemicro with attorney fees. "Although Telemicro recognizes that...

