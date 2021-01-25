Feds Fire Back At Bid To Retry MiMedx Execs' Fraud Case

Law360 (January 25, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged the Southern District of New York not to exonerate or offer a new trial to former executives of MidMedx Group Inc. after a jury found them guilty of falsely reporting revenue, saying the evidence at trial was more than sufficient to support the verdict. On behalf of U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, prosecutors pushed back Friday against arguments made by former MiMedx CEO Parker "Pete" Petit and former Chief Operating Officer William Taylor that there was insufficient evidence for the jury to find the pair guilty. Prosecutors called their arguments meritless, and said their bids for a...

