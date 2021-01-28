Why Honey Is A Sweet Target For Consumer Litigation

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- A satirical article that appeared in the Washington Times in 1906 invited readers to learn from an expert about how they know that a product isn't "real" honey.[1] While the article was published over a century ago, it could easily appear today, as allegations about mislabeled honey continue. Earlier this month, the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas granted summary judgment for a honey manufacturer in Wingate v. Barkman Honey LLC, after concluding that the consumer plaintiff failed to produce evidence that the company's honey failed to meet the plaintiff's idiosyncratic definition of "raw" honey.[2] This decision creates an...

