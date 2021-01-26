Black Worker Says Delta Punished Him For Noose Complaint

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- Delta Air Lines retaliated against a Black employee by boxing him out of his job after he suffered a stress-related heart attack after calling out a white co-worker who displayed a noose in their workplace, he told a Georgia federal court. Vincent Cline filed suit Monday, accusing Delta Air Lines Inc. and its subsidiary ground handling service, DAL Global Services LLC, of violating federal law by retaliating against him by speaking out about the noose and taking time off to recover from a heart attack. "Plaintiff was replaced and not allowed to return to his position to interfere and/or retaliate against...

