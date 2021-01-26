Facebook Location Data Suit Sinks After Deadline Passes

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action accusing Facebook of collecting location data against users' wishes after the plaintiff missed a deadline to file a new complaint in response to the judge's dismissal of the suit. U.S. District Judge James Donato, who tossed named plaintiff Brett Heeger's complaint in December because he said it did not allege injury in fact, had given Heeger until Jan. 21 to come up with a new amended complaint. But the date came and went, the judge said, without any sign the case would be taken further. "An amended complaint was not...

