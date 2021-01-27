NJ Court Lends Support To FDA Evidence In Mesh Cases

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 11:27 AM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court seemed open to letting jurors hear that a pelvic mesh product was cleared through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 510(k) process, as the panel weighed C.R. Bard Inc.'s bid to throw out $68 million in damages over a woman's injuries from its devices. During a remote hearing on Bard's appeal of 2018 verdicts for plaintiff Mary McGinnis and her husband — when such evidence was excluded — the panel on Monday suggested a company could be allowed to present evidence of 510(k) clearance showing that its product is "substantially equivalent" to an older device...

