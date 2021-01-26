Texas Attorney Says DHS Unlawfully Seized Phone At Airport

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- A Texas immigration attorney has accused the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of seizing his phone at an airport after an international trip, retaining it and searching it without a warrant, potentially compromising privileged information about his clients. Adam Malik demanded the return of his iPhone in a lawsuit filed Monday in Texas federal court against DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, saying that the seizure of his phone without suspicion of wrongdoing was in violation of the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable government searches. The phone contains volumes of private and confidential material that, if misused, would compromise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS