'Irrelevant Paper' Should Not Stop €77M Award Confirmation

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- A Luxembourg renewable energy company has urged a D.C. federal court to keep its €77 million ($93.49 million) award enforcement suit against Spain, saying the court is obliged to enforce the award despite the "mounds of irrelevant paper that Spain has plowed onto the docket." Watkins Holdings SARL's successful arbitration with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes was part of a spate of actions against the Kingdom of Spain when it backtracked on renewable energy incentives promised during the late 2000s. The Luxembourg company argued in its Monday brief that Spain was overcomplicating the case to get it paused...

