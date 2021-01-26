Uber, Lyft Look To Escape Mass. AG's Worker Status Suit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 5:34 PM EST) -- Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. have fired back at the Massachusetts attorney general's state court lawsuit seeking employee status for drivers of the ride-hailing giants, asking a judge to dismiss what they derided as speculative allegations. The California companies hewed to similar arguments in their motions, dated Sept. 24 and filed publicly on Friday, seeking to dismiss Attorney General Maura's Healey's lawsuit claiming they have violated wage and hour, overtime, sick pay and anti-retaliation laws through their ongoing practice of categorizing drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. Both Uber and Lyft said the court shouldn't even touch the classification question...

