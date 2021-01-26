Data Transfer, Enforcement Questions Linger Post-Brexit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:18 PM EST) -- Last month's trade deal between the European Union and U.K. will keep data flowing freely between the regions for now, but companies will have to keep watch for clarity in the coming months on how long this reprieve will last and how the U.K. data protection regulator will wield its new independence. The Trade and Cooperation Agreement, announced Dec. 24, maintains the status quo of companies being able to transfer personal data from the EU to the U.K. without restrictions for an additional six months beyond the original expiration of the arrangement at the end of 2020. The extension gives the...

