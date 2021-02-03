High Court Takes Up $1B Pipeline Land Grab Case

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 9:49 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to review a Third Circuit ruling that said developers can't seize New Jersey-owned land for the controversial $1 billion PennEast pipeline. PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC, with backing from energy industry, business and labor groups, argues that the Third Circuit's September 2019 decision that the Natural Gas Act doesn't trump the Garden State's 11th Amendment sovereign immunity from condemnation suits by private companies gives states a blanket veto over federally approved pipeline projects and routes. That will make pipelines and other energy infrastructure more difficult and expensive to build and drive up energy costs, they...

