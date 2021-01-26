Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Grand Jury Wasn't Diverse Enough

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- Ghislaine Maxwell is urging a New York federal court to toss charges she helped deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls, arguing that she should have been indicted in Manhattan rather than in White Plains, where Black and Hispanic jurors are underrepresented. Maxwell, who is white, said in one of a dozen motions filed Monday that due to "a publicity-driven desire to arrest Ms. Maxwell on the anniversary of the Epstein indictment," the government rushed to put together a White Plains grand jury to indict her rather than "wait a short time" until a Manhattan-based grand jury could be convened...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS