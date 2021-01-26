Guggenheim Investing $600M In ElmTree Real Estate Venture

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- Guggenheim Investments is providing $600 million of equity to a new partnership it formed with real estate private equity shop ElmTree Funds that will invest in industrial properties in the U.S., the companies announced Tuesday. The partnership will target industrial properties used by e-commerce companies, a sector that has grown steadily during the COVID-19 pandemic as retailers are handling more online traffic than ever and need the extra fulfillment space to make good on same-day delivery promises. Guggenheim Partners has headquarters in New York and Chicago. "Guggenheim Investments is pleased to partner with ElmTree on another transaction that benefits our clients...

