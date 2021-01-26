Worker Says Jet's Pizza Finger Scans Violate Ill. Privacy Law

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- A Jet's Pizza worker has hit the chain with proposed class state court claims that the company's time-tracking practices violate its Illinois workers' biometric privacy rights, and that his employer dismissed the issue when he raised it with management. Employee Robert McDonald's complaint, filed in Cook County Circuit Court, alleges that Michigan-based Jet's Pizza Inc., which has opened restaurants in 19 states and has 21 locations in Illinois alone, violated his and other Prairie State workers' rights under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting, storing and using their biometric fingerprint data without first obtaining informed consent. McDonald claimed Friday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS