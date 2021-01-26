Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribe Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Retirement Plan RICO Fight

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 11:18 PM EST) -- The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to revive lawsuits accusing retirement fund servicers of aiding ex-tribal leaders in embezzling millions of dollars, arguing that the servicers must have been tipped off by the plan's formula, which transferred 245% of ring leaders' pay to their coffers.

During a videoconference hearing, the tribe's counsel, Stuart G. Gross of Gross & Klein LLP, argued that the tribe has adequately alleged that the plan servicers should have known that tribe leaders were embezzling millions of dollars, particularly since the plan had an unusual structure that allowed for the quick...

