Boeing Says Investors Can't Use DOJ Deal To Boost Their Suit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- Boeing said Monday that investors cannot rely on the company's recent $2.5 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to bolster their proposed securities fraud class action alleging Boeing intentionally hid the 737 Max's safety problems and deceived them. Boeing said in an Illinois federal court filing that the deferred prosecution agreement it inked with the DOJ earlier this month settles a criminal conspiracy charge in connection with misleading statements that two former Boeing employees made to a Federal Aviation Administration group that determines what pilots need to know and what training they should have in order to safely operate...

