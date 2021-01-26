Ill. Attys See Injury Award Interest Bill As Boon And Burden

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:15 PM EST) -- A bill recently approved by Illinois lawmakers that would tack on 9% prejudgment interest to personal injury and wrongful death verdicts has the defense bar worried that it could be used to jack up awards by plaintiffs attorneys, who counter that the bill will spark speedier settlements and discourage delay tactics. H.B. 3360 passed the Democrat-controlled chambers of the Illinois General Assembly on Jan. 13 and, if signed into law by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, injured plaintiffs would receive prejudgment interest at 9% to be calculated annually from the time the defendant was put on notice of the injury to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS