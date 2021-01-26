Barron's Beats Atty's Defamation Claims

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge largely dismissed a $25 million defamation suit filed by a Florida securities lawyer who claimed Barron's and another independent investigative journalist conspired to smear him in articles and social media posts regarding his alleged role in securities fraud. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer on Tuesday dismissed all of former Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP partner Harvey J. Kesner's claims against Barron's and journalist William Alpert over a 2018 article and many of his accusations against journalist Teri Buhl. However, the judge let three claims against Buhl stick because they "accuse[d] Kesner of involvement in wrongdoing."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS