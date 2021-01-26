Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Barron's Beats Atty's Defamation Claims

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge largely dismissed a $25 million defamation suit filed by a Florida securities lawyer who claimed Barron's and another independent investigative journalist conspired to smear him in articles and social media posts regarding his alleged role in securities fraud.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer on Tuesday dismissed all of former Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP partner Harvey J. Kesner's claims against Barron's and journalist William Alpert over a 2018 article and many of his accusations against journalist Teri Buhl.

However, the judge let three claims against Buhl stick because they "accuse[d] Kesner of involvement in wrongdoing."...

