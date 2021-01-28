Graco Says Lack of Injuries Dooms Booster Seat Classes

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- Graco Children's Products Inc. on Monday sought to end a consolidated proposed class action over allegations that its child booster seats are unsafe, arguing the consumers failed to show anyone was injured while using one of the seats. In a motion to dismiss filed in the Northern District of Georgia, where five cases have been consolidated, Graco said the two seats in question, the "TurboBooster Highback Booster" Seat and "AFFIX Highback Booster Seat," meet all federal safety standards. Graco argued the lack of injuries, combined with its seats meeting all safety requirements, gives the plaintiffs no claims to make and should...

