Girardi Keese Trustee Accuses Rival Firm Of Poaching Clients

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- The bankruptcy trustee for troubled law firm Girardi Keese claims rival California plaintiffs firm Abir Cohen Treyzon Salo LLP is trying to poach GK clients in the Porter Ranch gas leak litigation. In a complaint filed late Tuesday afternoon, Girardi Keese liquidation trustee Elissa Miller of SulmeyerKupetz PC said that on Monday ACTS sent a mass email to thousands of Girardi Keese clients in litigation over a massive gas leak that sickened tens of thousands of Southern California residents in 2015. In the email, ACTS said it had previously struck a deal to work on the Porter Ranch gas leak litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS